United Arab Emirates dirham to Russian rubles exchange rate history

The exchange rate for United Arab Emirates dirham to Russian rubles is currently 24.298 today, reflecting a 0.451% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of United Arab Emirates dirham has remained relatively stable, with a 0.444% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of United Arab Emirates dirham to Russian rubles has fluctuated between a high of 24.298 on 11-06-2024 and a low of 24.090 on 06-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 06-06-2024, with a 0.497% increase in value.