United Arab Emirates dirham to New Zealand dollars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for United Arab Emirates dirham to New Zealand dollars is currently 0,443 today, reflecting a -0.392% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of United Arab Emirates dirham has remained relatively stable, with a 0.681% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of United Arab Emirates dirham to New Zealand dollars has fluctuated between a high of 0,446 on 07-06-2024 and a low of 0,438 on 06-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 07-06-2024, with a 0.929% increase in value.