Convert AED to NIO at the real exchange rate

10 United Arab Emirates dirhams to Nicaraguan córdobas

10 aed
100.33 nio

د.إ1.000 AED = C$10.03 NIO

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:02
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDINRPKREURGBPPHPCADMXN
1 USD183.561278.60.9310.78558.6861.37518.576
1 INR0.01213.3340.0110.0090.7020.0160.222
1 PKR0.0040.310.0030.0030.2110.0050.067
1 EUR1.07489.745299.21610.84363.0291.47719.951

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert United Arab Emirates dirhams to Nicaraguan córdobas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AED in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NIO in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AED to NIO rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for United Arab Emirates dirhams

AED to USD

AED to INR

AED to PKR

AED to EUR

AED to GBP

AED to PHP

AED to CAD

AED to MXN

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates United Arab Emirates Dirham / Nicaraguan Córdoba
1 AED10,03260 NIO
5 AED50,16300 NIO
10 AED100,32600 NIO
20 AED200,65200 NIO
50 AED501,63000 NIO
100 AED1.003,26000 NIO
250 AED2.508,15000 NIO
500 AED5.016,30000 NIO
1000 AED10.032,60000 NIO
2000 AED20.065,20000 NIO
5000 AED50.163,00000 NIO
10000 AED100.326,00000 NIO
Conversion rates Nicaraguan Córdoba / United Arab Emirates Dirham
1 NIO0,09967 AED
5 NIO0,49837 AED
10 NIO0,99675 AED
20 NIO1,99349 AED
50 NIO4,98373 AED
100 NIO9,96746 AED
250 NIO24,91865 AED
500 NIO49,83730 AED
1000 NIO99,67460 AED
2000 NIO199,34920 AED
5000 NIO498,37300 AED
10000 NIO996,74600 AED