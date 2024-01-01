Convert AED to KYD at the real exchange rate

50 United Arab Emirates dirhams to Cayman Islands dollars

50 aed
11.16 kyd

د.إ1.000 AED = $0.2232 KYD

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDINRPKREURGBPPHPCADMXN
1 USD183.554278.60.9310.78558.7021.37518.58
1 INR0.01213.3340.0110.0090.7030.0160.222
1 PKR0.0040.310.0030.0030.2110.0050.067
1 EUR1.07489.753299.27210.84363.0581.47719.959

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert United Arab Emirates dirhams to Cayman Islands dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AED in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KYD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AED to KYD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for United Arab Emirates dirhams

AED to USD

AED to INR

AED to PKR

AED to EUR

AED to GBP

AED to PHP

AED to CAD

AED to MXN

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates United Arab Emirates Dirham / Cayman Islands Dollar
1 AED0,22325 KYD
5 AED1,11624 KYD
10 AED2,23248 KYD
20 AED4,46496 KYD
50 AED11,16240 KYD
100 AED22,32480 KYD
250 AED55,81200 KYD
500 AED111,62400 KYD
1000 AED223,24800 KYD
2000 AED446,49600 KYD
5000 AED1.116,24000 KYD
10000 AED2.232,48000 KYD
Conversion rates Cayman Islands Dollar / United Arab Emirates Dirham
1 KYD4,47933 AED
5 KYD22,39665 AED
10 KYD44,79330 AED
20 KYD89,58660 AED
50 KYD223,96650 AED
100 KYD447,93300 AED
250 KYD1.119,83250 AED
500 KYD2.239,66500 AED
1000 KYD4.479,33000 AED
2000 KYD8.958,66000 AED
5000 KYD22.396,65000 AED
10000 KYD44.793,30000 AED