United Arab Emirates dirham to Cayman Islands dollars Historical Exchange Rates
Welcome to the United Arab Emirates dirham to Cayman Islands dollars history summary. This is the United Arab Emirates dirham (AED) to Cayman Islands dollars (KYD) exchange rate history summary page, detailing 5 years of AED and KYD historical data from 12-06-2019 to 12-06-2024.
United Arab Emirates dirham to Cayman Islands dollars exchange rate history
The exchange rate for United Arab Emirates dirham to Cayman Islands dollars is currently 0,223 today, reflecting a -0.001% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of United Arab Emirates dirham has remained relatively stable, with a -0.003% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.During the past week, the exchange rate of United Arab Emirates dirham to Cayman Islands dollars has fluctuated between a high of 0,223 on 06-06-2024 and a low of 0,223 on 07-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 05-06-2024, with a 0.003% increase in value.
How to convert United Arab Emirates dirhams to Cayman Islands dollars
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select AED in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KYD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current AED to KYD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
