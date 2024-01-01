Convert AED to KRW at the real exchange rate

5 United Arab Emirates dirhams to South Korean wons

5 aed
1,874 krw

د.إ1.000 AED = ₩374.8 KRW

Mid-market exchange rate at 03:42
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDINRPKREURGBPPHPCADMXN
1 USD183.554278.60.9310.78558.71.37518.574
1 INR0.01213.3340.0110.0090.7030.0160.222
1 PKR0.0040.310.0030.0030.2110.0050.067
1 EUR1.07489.75299.25810.84363.0531.47719.952

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert United Arab Emirates dirhams to South Korean wons

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AED in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KRW in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AED to KRW rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for United Arab Emirates dirhams

AED to USD

AED to INR

AED to PKR

AED to EUR

AED to GBP

AED to PHP

AED to CAD

AED to MXN

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates United Arab Emirates Dirham / South Korean Won
1 AED374,84100 KRW
5 AED1.874,20500 KRW
10 AED3.748,41000 KRW
20 AED7.496,82000 KRW
50 AED18.742,05000 KRW
100 AED37.484,10000 KRW
250 AED93.710,25000 KRW
500 AED187.420,50000 KRW
1000 AED374.841,00000 KRW
2000 AED749.682,00000 KRW
5000 AED1.874.205,00000 KRW
10000 AED3.748.410,00000 KRW
Conversion rates South Korean Won / United Arab Emirates Dirham
1 KRW0,00267 AED
5 KRW0,01334 AED
10 KRW0,02668 AED
20 KRW0,05336 AED
50 KRW0,13339 AED
100 KRW0,26678 AED
250 KRW0,66695 AED
500 KRW1,33390 AED
1000 KRW2,66780 AED
2000 KRW5,33560 AED
5000 KRW13,33900 AED
10000 KRW26,67800 AED
20000 KRW53,35600 AED
30000 KRW80,03400 AED
40000 KRW106,71200 AED
50000 KRW133,39000 AED