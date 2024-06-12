United Arab Emirates dirham to Ghanaian cedis exchange rate history

The exchange rate for United Arab Emirates dirham to Ghanaian cedis is currently 3,863 today, reflecting a 0.281% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of United Arab Emirates dirham has remained relatively stable, with a 0.493% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of United Arab Emirates dirham to Ghanaian cedis has fluctuated between a high of 3,863 on 11-06-2024 and a low of 3,844 on 05-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 11-06-2024, with a 0.283% increase in value.