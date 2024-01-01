20 United Arab Emirates dirhams to British pounds sterling
Convert AED to GBP at the real exchange rate
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.
How to convert United Arab Emirates dirhams to British pounds sterling
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select AED in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GBP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current AED to GBP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
Top currency pairings for United Arab Emirates dirhams
|Conversion rates United Arab Emirates Dirham / British Pound Sterling
|1 AED
|0,21368 GBP
|5 AED
|1,06842 GBP
|10 AED
|2,13683 GBP
|20 AED
|4,27366 GBP
|50 AED
|10,68415 GBP
|100 AED
|21,36830 GBP
|250 AED
|53,42075 GBP
|500 AED
|106,84150 GBP
|1000 AED
|213,68300 GBP
|2000 AED
|427,36600 GBP
|5000 AED
|1.068,41500 GBP
|10000 AED
|2.136,83000 GBP
|Conversion rates British Pound Sterling / United Arab Emirates Dirham
|1 GBP
|4,67983 AED
|5 GBP
|23,39915 AED
|10 GBP
|46,79830 AED
|20 GBP
|93,59660 AED
|50 GBP
|233,99150 AED
|100 GBP
|467,98300 AED
|250 GBP
|1.169,95750 AED
|500 GBP
|2.339,91500 AED
|1000 GBP
|4.679,83000 AED
|2000 GBP
|9.359,66000 AED
|5000 GBP
|23.399,15000 AED
|10000 GBP
|46.798,30000 AED