United Arab Emirates dirham to Chinese yuan rmb exchange rate history

The exchange rate for United Arab Emirates dirham to Chinese yuan rmb is currently 1.975 today, reflecting a 0.010% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of United Arab Emirates dirham has remained relatively stable, with a 0.112% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of United Arab Emirates dirham to Chinese yuan rmb has fluctuated between a high of 1.975 on 11-06-2024 and a low of 1.972 on 07-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 11-06-2024, with a 0.067% increase in value.