Convert AED to BYN at the real exchange rate

20 United Arab Emirates dirhams to Belarusian rubles

20 aed
17.81 byn

د.إ1.000 AED = Br0.8905 BYN

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:18
How to convert United Arab Emirates dirhams to Belarusian rubles

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AED in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BYN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AED to BYN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates United Arab Emirates Dirham / Belarusian Ruble
1 AED0,89054 BYN
5 AED4,45269 BYN
10 AED8,90538 BYN
20 AED17,81076 BYN
50 AED44,52690 BYN
100 AED89,05380 BYN
250 AED222,63450 BYN
500 AED445,26900 BYN
1000 AED890,53800 BYN
2000 AED1.781,07600 BYN
5000 AED4.452,69000 BYN
10000 AED8.905,38000 BYN
Conversion rates Belarusian Ruble / United Arab Emirates Dirham
1 BYN1,12292 AED
5 BYN5,61460 AED
10 BYN11,22920 AED
20 BYN22,45840 AED
50 BYN56,14600 AED
100 BYN112,29200 AED
250 BYN280,73000 AED
500 BYN561,46000 AED
1000 BYN1.122,92000 AED
2000 BYN2.245,84000 AED
5000 BYN5.614,60000 AED
10000 BYN11.229,20000 AED