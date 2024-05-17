Harga saham Vornado Realty Trust 5.25% Series M Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares of Beneficial Interest liquidation preference $25.00 per share no par value per share (VNO-P-M)
NYSE: VNO-P-M
Membeli atau menjual saham yang tidak diperdagangkan dalam mata uang lokal Anda? Jangan biarkan konversi mata uang membuat Anda rugi. Konversi saham atau unit saham Vornado Realty Trust 5.25% Series M Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares of Beneficial Interest liquidation preference $25.00 per share no par value per share ke mata uang apa pun dengan alat praktis kami, dan Anda akan selalu tahu apa yang Anda dapatkan.
NYSE: Vornado Realty Trust 5.25% Series M Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares of Beneficial Interest liquidation preference $25.00 per share no par value per share (VNO-P-M) = 15.56 USD
Disediakan oleh Alpha Vantage.
Saham Vornado Realty Trust 5.25% Series M Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares of Beneficial Interest liquidation preference $25.00 per share no par value per share (VNO-P-M) dalam USD
Kinerja saham Vornado Realty Trust 5.25% Series M Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares of Beneficial Interest liquidation preference $25.00 per share no par value per share sekilas
Periksa kinerja keuangan masa lalu Vornado Realty Trust 5.25% Series M Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares of Beneficial Interest liquidation preference $25.00 per share no par value per share, seperti total pendapatan atau laba bersih, ditambah ringkasan tingkat atas dari nilai pasar masa lalu dan saat ini.
Kinerja Saham VNO-P-M
|USD
|USD
|Penutupan sebelumnya
|15.5
|15.5
|Rentang hari
|15.4 - 15.56
|15.4 - 15.56
|Rentang tahun
|0 - 0
|0 - 0
|Pertukaran utama
|NYSE
|NYSE
Kinerja Vornado Realty Trust 5.25% Series M Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares of Beneficial Interest liquidation preference $25.00 per share no par value per share
|USD
|USD
|LPS Dilusian (TTM)
|0
|0
|Pertumbuhan Pendapatan YOY
|0%
|Pertumbuhan Laba YOY
|0%
|Margin keuntungan
|0%
Penafian
Ticker saham internasional Wise memberikan informasi hanya untuk tujuan referensi. Alat dan platform ini tidak menawarkan pembelian atau penjualan saham. Dan, data yang ditampilkan di sini tidak boleh dianggap sebagai nasihat keuangan.
Semua keputusan investasi harus dibuat setelah penelitian menyeluruh dan konsultasi dengan penasihat keuangan yang berkualifikasi. Kami tidak memberikan jaminan mengenai keakuratan atau kelengkapan informasi yang diberikan, dan pengguna harus berhati-hati dan mencari panduan profesional saat membuat pilihan investasi.