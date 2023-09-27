1 Create a free Wise account Sign up online or in our app for free. All you need is an email address, or a Google or Facebook account.

2 Check if you need to pay in-branch Most banks have limits on how much you can send in one go online — and they may need you to pay in person.



If you do have to pay in person, make sure you can go on the day you set up your transfer to make the process smoother.

3 Set up your transfer Tell us how much you want to send, and who you’re sending money to. We’ll tell you our fees upfront, and when your money should arrive.

4 Send verification documents When you send a large amount, we may ask for more info about where your money comes from. It’s one way we keep your money safe.

5 Pay for your transfer Depending on your bank’s limits, you’ll probably need to go to your bank branch to pay. We’ll give you all the information you need.



If you can’t get to your branch, get in touch with our team.