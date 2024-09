azerbajdžanski manat u marokanske dirhame exchange rate history

The exchange rate for azerbajdžanski manat u marokanske dirhame is currently 5,727 today, reflecting a 0.242% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of azerbajdžanski manat has remained relatively stable, with a -0.287% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of azerbajdžanski manat u marokanske dirhame has fluctuated between a high of 5,767 on 02-09-2024 and a low of 5,710 on 06-09-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 04-09-2024, with a 0.201% increase in value.