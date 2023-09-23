Skip to main content

Send money overseas

Send money overseas from our website or mobile app, in just a few clicks.

Millions of happy customers
See what they have to say
Is Wise safe?
Yes, here’s why
  • 1.30 USD
  • 5.52 USDOur fee
  • 6.82 USDTotal fees
  • =
    993.18 USDTotal amount we’ll convert
  • ×
    0.939150
Get started
Compare our pricing and speed
Find out the real cost of sending money abroad, and how fast you can send it.

The real cost of sending 1,000 USD to EUR

and transfer speed

Transfer speed

CheapestMoneygram
5.77 USD
5.77 USD

3.78 USD in hidden fees

Should arrive within 7 business days
Should arrive within 7 business days
Remitly
7.83 USD
7.83 USD

7.83 USD in hidden fees

Should arrive in 3-5 business days
Should arrive in 3-5 business days
Wise
9.03 USD
9.03 USD

no hidden fees

Should arrive in 3 days
Should arrive in 3 days
Xe
14.45 USD
14.45 USD

14.45 USD in hidden fees

Should arrive within 1 business day
Should arrive within 1 business day
Western Union
18.04 USD
18.04 USD

17.05 USD in hidden fees

Should arrive within 5 business days
Should arrive within 5 business days
OFX
18.37 USD
18.37 USD

18.37 USD in hidden fees

Should arrive in 1-2 business days
Should arrive in 1-2 business days
Xoom
21.06 USD
21.06 USD

21.06 USD in hidden fees

Should arrive within 1 business day
Should arrive within 1 business day
Bank of America
27.35 USD
27.35 USD

27.35 USD in hidden fees

Should arrive in 1-2 business days
Should arrive in 1-2 business days
Chase (US)
33.80 USD
33.80 USD

28.80 USD in hidden fees

Should arrive in 1-5 business days
Should arrive in 1-5 business days
PayPal
46.62 USD
46.62 USD

41.63 USD in hidden fees

Should arrive in 1-5 business days
Should arrive in 1-5 business days
no hidden fees
This applies when you pay via bank transfer or ACH payments. How do we get this information?
globe

How to send money overseas in 3 easy steps

    icu.sendMoney.destination.easy.step.1.alt

    Enter amount to send in USD.

    Pay in USD with your debit card or credit card, or send the money from your online banking.

    icu.sendMoney.destination.easy.step.2.alt

    Choose recipient .

    Select who you want to send money to and which pay-out method to use.

    icu.sendMoney.destination.easy.step.3.alt

    Send USD, receive EUR.

    The recipient gets money in EUR directly from Wise’s local bank account.

Create free account now

Wise is easy.

How to send money overseas

  1. Just tap in how much, and where to.
  2. Then make a local payment to Wise, whether it's with a wire transfer, ACH or your debit or credit card.
  3. And that's it.

Wise converts your money at the 'inter-bank' rate – the real rate – so you save big time (even versus the guys saying there's 'zero' commission). On Wise, there's no room for sneaky bank surcharges or creeping hidden charges.

Money transfer fees

How much does it cost to send money overseas?

To send money overseas with Wise, you will pay a small, flat fee and a percentage of the amount that's converted. We will always show you the total cost upfront - and you can rely that we won't hide any further fees in the exchange rate.

You can use our handy calculator to find out exactly how much will you pay for your transfer. The cost depends on where you will be sending money from and to, as well as on your chosen payment method.

No big fees, hidden or otherwise. So it's cheaper than what you're used to.

Check the price now

Delivery time for money transfers overseas from the USA

90% of all money transfers from the USA are delivered in 1 business day from the moment we receive payment.

We do everything to complete your money transfer as soon as possible - the final delivery time of your transfer depends on your chosen payment method, where are you sending to and from or when your payment arrives to our account.

As an FCA regulated company we occasionally need to run security checks and request extra documentation, which might have impact on your delivery time.

Your transfer route

USD
EUR

Should arrive

by Monday

Best ways to send money internationally

Protecting you and your money

    Safeguarded with leading banks

    We hold your money with established financial institutions, so it's separate from our own accounts and in our normal course of business not accessible to our partners. Read more here.

    Audited regularly

    We make sure your money’s secure, and that Wise is financially stable. As we’re not a bank, your money isn’t FSCS protected — instead we safeguard it.

    Extra-secure transactions

    We use 2-factor authentication to protect your account and transactions. That means you — and only you — can get to your money.

    Data protection

    We’re committed to keeping your personal data safe, and we’re transparent in how we collect, process, and store it.

    Dedicated anti-fraud team

    We work round the clock to keep your account and money protected from even the most sophisticated fraud.

Online scams are on the rise. Learn how to stay safe.

Send money overseas with the most international app

Looking for an app to send money overseas? Sending money is easy with Wise app.

  • Cheaper transfers abroad - free from hidden fees and exchange rate markups.
  • Check exchange rates - see on the app how exchange rates have changed over time.
  • Repeat your previous transfers - save the details, and make your monthly payments easier.
Learn more about the Wise app

Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store

Wise works nearly everywhere

See why customers choose Wise for their international money transfers

It’s your money. You can trust us to get it where it needs to be, but don’t take our word for it. Read our reviews at Trustpilot.com.

Easy use in any country at preferential rates

Laszlo

Published 2 hours ago

Very good Send money to Easy Very best app

Ajay Kumar N/A

Published 3 hours ago

Good experience ! Top bank!

Bianca Silva

Published 3 hours ago

Reviews from: