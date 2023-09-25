Send money to mobile money

What is Mobile money money transfer?
Making a mobile money transfer is convenient for the sender - as you’ll only need the recipient’s mobile number. Just take a look in your contacts to find the recipient’s phone number, and get started with Wise.
Mobile money transfers can be a great option for the recipient of the payment, too, as their funds will be deposited right into their mobile money or bank account ready for spending.
Wise supports payments to a range of mobile money accounts in a number of countries, including bKash, M-PAiSA, M-PESA and more.
The exact details you need from your recipient when sending to a mobile money account can vary a bit depending on the specific mobile money account type you choose - but you’ll be guided through inputting the required information step by step as you set up your transfer online or in the Wise app.