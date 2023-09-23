Send money to Weixin (Wechat Pay)

What is Weixin (Wechat Pay) money transfer?
A Weixin - which you may also know as WeChat - money transfer is a super popular way to receive payments in CNY. And as the sender all you’ll need is the recipient’s name and the phone number they use with Weixin. Easy.
Wise Weixin money transfers can be made to personal Weixin users who are Chinese citizens aged 18 - 65, with a Chinese National ID card, in 21 currencies. Wise Business account holders can not make Weixin money transfers - and there are also some limits on the countries that Weixin supports incoming payments from. If the person you’re sending money to through Weixin doesn’t already have a bank card associated with their Weixin account they’ll need to link one to get their payment.
You can send up to 50,000 CNY to Weixin with Wise. Your recipient can receive up to 500,000 CNY a year, or a total of 5 transactions a month from services including Wise. If your recipient has exhausted their Weixin limits, you’ll be able to pick a different money transfer payout method instead.
Learn more about using Weixin transfers.