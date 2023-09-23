Skip to main content

Find out how much it costs to send money online

Sending 1,000.00 EUR withRecipient gets(Total after fees)Transfer feeExchange rate(1 EUR GBP)
WiseCheapest864.86 GBPSave up to 45.12 GBP6.02 EUR0.870100Mid-market rate
WorldRemit856.73 GBP- 8.13 GBP3.99 EUR0.860166
Xe856.32 GBP- 8.54 GBP0.00 EUR0.856318
OFX856.10 GBP- 8.76 GBP0.00 EUR0.856100
Monese851.42 GBP- 13.44 GBP20.00 EUR0.868800
Xoom849.69 GBP- 15.17 GBP1.99 EUR0.851387
Rabobank849.27 GBP- 15.59 GBP16.00 EUR0.863077
Moneygram847.75 GBP- 17.11 GBP17.99 EUR0.863279
Western Union841.10 GBP- 23.76 GBP2.90 EUR0.843544
ING835.96 GBP- 28.90 GBP31.00 EUR0.862704
PayPal823.37 GBP- 41.49 GBP5.99 EUR0.828333
Sabadell823.34 GBP- 41.52 GBP22.00 EUR0.841863
LaCaixa819.74 GBP- 45.12 GBP36.00 EUR0.850350
Send money online in 3 easy steps

    icu.sendMoney.destination.easy.step.1.alt

    Enter amount to send in EUR.

    Pay in EUR with your debit card or credit card, or send the money from your online banking.

    icu.sendMoney.destination.easy.step.2.alt

    Choose recipient .

    Select who you want to send money to and which pay-out method to use.

    icu.sendMoney.destination.easy.step.3.alt

    Send EUR, receive GBP.

    The recipient gets money in GBP directly from Wise’s local bank account.

Wise is easy.

How to send money online

  1. Just tap in how much, and where to.
  2. Then make a local payment to Wise, whether it's with a bank transfer, swift or your debit or credit card.
  3. And that's it.

Wise converts your money at the 'inter-bank' rate – the real rate – so you save big time (even versus the guys saying there's 'zero' commission). On Wise, there's no room for sneaky bank surcharges or creeping hidden charges.

Online money transfer fees

How much does it cost to send money online?

To send money online with Wise, you will pay a small, flat fee and a percentage of the amount that's converted. We will always show you the total cost upfront - and you can rely that we won't hide any further fees in the exchange rate.

You can use our handy calculator to find out exactly how much will you pay for your transfer. The cost depends on where you will be sending money from and to, as well as on your chosen payment method.

No big fees, hidden or otherwise. So it's cheaper than what you're used to.

Delivery time for online money transfers from Belgium

On many popular routes, Wise can send your money within one day, as a same day transfer, or even an instant money transfer.

Sometimes, different payment methods or routine checks may affect the transfer delivery time. We’ll always keep you updated, and you can track each step in your account.

Your transfer route

EUR
GBP

Should arrive

in seconds

Best ways to send money internationally

  • Google Pay

    If you’ve enabled Google Pay on your phone, you can use it to pay for a transfer with Wise. Paying with Google Pay is a convenient and quick way to send money abroad. If you’re using a credit card, watch out for extra charges. Some banks consider these payments as cash withdrawal, and they may charge you extra fees.

  • Apple Pay

    If you’ve enabled Apple Pay on your phone, you can use it to pay for a transfer with Wise. Paying with Apple Pay is a convenient and quick way to send money abroad. If you’re using a credit card, watch out for extra charges. Some banks consider these payments as cash withdrawal, and they may charge you extra fees.

  • Debit Card

    Paying for your transfer with a debit card is easy and fast. It’s also usually cheaper than credit card, as credit cards are more expensive to process. Read more about how to pay for your money transfer with a debit card.

  • Credit Card

    Paying for your transfer with a credit card is easy and fast. Wise accepts Visa, Mastercard and some Maestro cards. Read more about how to pay for your money transfer with a credit card.

  • Bank Transfer

    Bank transfers are usually the cheapest option when it comes to funding your international money transfer with Wise. Bank transfers can be slower than debit or credit cards, but they usually give you the best value for your money. Read more how to use bank transfers as a payment option.

  • SOFORT

    When you send money from some Eurozone countries, you’ll have the option to pay for your transfer with SOFORT. SOFORT is easy to use, as you can make the payment directly in our app. It’s available in Austria, Belgium, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and Switzerland.

Protecting you and your money

    Safeguarded with leading banks

    We hold your money with established financial institutions, so it's separate from our own accounts and in our normal course of business not accessible to our partners. Read more here.

    Audited regularly

    We make sure your money’s secure, and that Wise is financially stable. As we’re not a bank, your money isn’t FSCS protected — instead we safeguard it.

    Extra-secure transactions

    We use 2-factor authentication to protect your account and transactions. That means you — and only you — can get to your money.

    Data protection

    We’re committed to keeping your personal data safe, and we’re transparent in how we collect, process, and store it.

    Dedicated anti-fraud team

    We work round the clock to keep your account and money protected from even the most sophisticated fraud.

Online scams are on the rise. Learn how to stay safe.

