Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible mark to Cape Verdean escudos exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible mark to Cape Verdean escudos is currently 56.577 today, reflecting a -0.054% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible mark has remained relatively stable, with a -0.002% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible mark to Cape Verdean escudos has fluctuated between a high of 56.653 on 27-08-2024 and a low of 56.449 on 01-09-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 01-09-2024, with a -0.260% decrease in value.