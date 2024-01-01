VND to NZD Exchange Rate Chart

With Wise's Currency Charts, you can easily explore historical market data and analyse trends for any currency pair over time.

Our interactive charts use real-time mid-market exchange rates and allow you to view data over a range of periods, including up to the last 5 years. To access a chart, simply choose your two currencies and view detailed insights.

₫1.000 VND = $0.00006510 NZD

  • 越南盾
    越南盾

    越南盾是越南的货币。越南盾最热门的兑换币种为美元。越南盾的货币代码为 VND，也用符号 ₫ 或“D”表示。自 1978 年起发行的越南盾一直是越南的现行货币。越南盾是一种法定货币，其换算系数有 4 位有效数字。

  • 新西兰元
    新西兰元

    新西兰元是新西兰的官方货币。新西兰元的货币代码为 NZD。它的符号通常写为 $，有时会使用 NZ$ 来与其他使用相同符号的货币区分。新西兰元的非正式昵称为“kiwi”和“buck”。kiwi 是新西兰本土的一种鸟，在面值为 1 元的硬币上就有这种鸟的图案。在俗语中，新西兰人也会被称为“kiwi”。

