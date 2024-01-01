UAH to BRL Exchange Rate Chart

₴1.000 UAH = R$0.1388 BRL

06:40 UTC
BRL

  • 乌克兰格里夫纳
    乌克兰格里夫纳

    格里夫纳是乌克兰的货币。它的乌克兰语写法为 гривня，缩写为 грн。格里夫纳的货币代码为 UAH，符号为 ₴。格里夫纳最热门的兑换币种为欧元。格里夫纳一词源于中世纪时使用的重量度量单位。它是一种法定货币。

  • 巴西雷亚尔
    巴西雷亚尔

    巴西雷亚尔是巴西的官方货币。巴西引入这种货币旨在抵御高通货膨胀，它于 1994 年 7 月 1 日起取代了克鲁赛罗。巴西雷亚尔的货币代码为 BRL，符号为 R$。雷亚尔“real”的复数形式为“reais”。

