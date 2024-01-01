MXN to ARS Exchange Rate Chart
MXN 兑 ARS 换算表
1 MXN = 49.34120 ARS
Learn more about these currencies
- 墨西哥比索墨西哥比索
墨西哥比索是墨西哥的货币。它的货币代码为 MXN，符号为 $。为了与其他使用 $ 符号的货币区分，比索有时会写为 M$、MX$ 或 MEX$。符号 MXN 已取代曾用符号 MXP。比索的换算系数有 6 位有效数字，是一种法定货币。比索最热门的兑换币种为美元。
- 阿根廷比索阿根廷比索
