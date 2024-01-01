KWD to GEL Exchange Rate Chart
KWD 兑 GEL 换算表
1 KWD = 8.88497 GEL
Learn more about these currencies
- 科威特第纳尔科威特第纳尔
- 格鲁吉亚拉里格鲁吉亚拉里
格鲁吉亚拉里是格鲁吉亚的官方货币。最常兑换成的币种为美元。拉里的货币代码为 GEL，符号为 ₾。该符号由格鲁吉亚国家银行 (NBG) 行长于 2014 年 7 月推出，是一个在第四象限开口的四分之三的圆形。该符号的顶部有两条垂直的平行线，下方为一条与其直径等长的直线。它的构想源自 2013 年发起的符号设计竞赛，旨在易于书写并能让人联想到格鲁吉亚字母。
Learn more about GEL
