DKK to MAD Exchange Rate Chart
With Wise's Currency Charts, you can easily explore historical market data and analyse trends for any currency pair over time.
Our interactive charts use real-time mid-market exchange rates and allow you to view data over a range of periods, including up to the last 5 years. To access a chart, simply choose your two currencies and view detailed insights.
DKK 兑 MAD 换算表
1 DKK = 1.44646 MAD
0
Learn more about these currencies
- 丹麦克朗丹麦克朗
丹麦克朗是丹麦、格陵兰岛和法罗群岛的官方货币。丹麦克朗的代码为 DKK。货币符号为缩写“kr”，写在数值之后（例如 5 kr）。“克朗”在丹麦语中意为“王冠”，因此该货币有时被称为“Danish Crown”。
Learn more about DKK
- 摩洛哥迪拉姆摩洛哥迪拉姆
摩洛哥迪拉姆是摩洛哥王国的官方货币。它的货币代码为 MAD，符号为 .د.م。迪拉姆在英语中也被缩写为“dh”。MAD 的换算系数有 4 位有效数字。它是一种法定货币。
Learn more about MAD
