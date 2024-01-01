DKK to GNF Exchange Rate Chart

With Wise's Currency Charts, you can easily explore historical market data and analyse trends for any currency pair over time.

Our interactive charts use real-time mid-market exchange rates and allow you to view data over a range of periods, including up to the last 5 years. To access a chart, simply choose your two currencies and view detailed insights.

kr1.000 DKK = GFr1257 GNF

04:04 UTC 中间市场汇率
DKK 兑 GNF 换算表

中间市场汇率

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

GNF

  • 丹麦克朗
    丹麦克朗

    丹麦克朗是丹麦、格陵兰岛和法罗群岛的官方货币。丹麦克朗的代码为 DKK。货币符号为缩写“kr”，写在数值之后（例如 5 kr）。“克朗”在丹麦语中意为“王冠”，因此该货币有时被称为“Danish Crown”。

  • 几内亚法郎
    几内亚法郎

