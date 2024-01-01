ALL to COP Exchange Rate Chart
With Wise's Currency Charts, you can easily explore historical market data and analyse trends for any currency pair over time.
Our interactive charts use real-time mid-market exchange rates and allow you to view data over a range of periods, including up to the last 5 years. To access a chart, simply choose your two currencies and view detailed insights.
ALL 兑 COP 换算表
1 ALL = 47.00760 COP
- 阿尔巴尼亚列克阿尔巴尼亚列克
- 哥伦比亚比索哥伦比亚比索
哥伦比亚比索是哥伦比亚的官方货币。它最常与美元 (USD) 进行兑换。比索的货币代码为 COP。比索的官方符号为 $。为明确起见，货币代码有时会缩写为 COP$。“比索”根据英镑命名，在西班牙语中的意思是“重量”或“磅”。哥伦比亚人可能会将比索俗称为“plata”（意为银）、“billete”（意为票）、“biyuyo”、“lucas”或“marmaja”。
