ALL to AED Exchange Rate Chart
With Wise's Currency Charts, you can easily explore historical market data and analyse trends for any currency pair over time.
Our interactive charts use real-time mid-market exchange rates and allow you to view data over a range of periods, including up to the last 5 years. To access a chart, simply choose your two currencies and view detailed insights.
ALL 兑 AED 换算表
1 ALL = 0.04040 AED
Learn more about these currencies
- 阿尔巴尼亚列克阿尔巴尼亚列克
- 阿联酋迪拉姆阿联酋迪拉姆
阿联酋迪拉姆是阿拉伯联合酋长国的货币。迪拉姆缩写货币代码为 AED，货币符号为 د.إ。非官方的缩写包括“Dhs”和“DH”。迪拉姆最热门的兑换币种为印度卢比（INR 兑 AED）。迪拉姆是一种法定货币，其换算系数有 6 位有效数字。
Learn more about AED
