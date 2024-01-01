AED to COP Exchange Rate Chart

د.إ1.000 AED = $1,164 COP

COP

Learn more about these currencies

  • 阿联酋迪拉姆
    阿联酋迪拉姆

    阿联酋迪拉姆是阿拉伯联合酋长国的货币。迪拉姆缩写货币代码为 AED，货币符号为 د.إ。非官方的缩写包括“Dhs”和“DH”。迪拉姆最热门的兑换币种为印度卢比（INR 兑 AED）。迪拉姆是一种法定货币，其换算系数有 6 位有效数字。

    Learn more about AED

  • 哥伦比亚比索
    哥伦比亚比索

    哥伦比亚比索是哥伦比亚的官方货币。它最常与美元 (USD) 进行兑换。比索的货币代码为 COP。比索的官方符号为 $。为明确起见，货币代码有时会缩写为 COP$。“比索”根据英镑命名，在西班牙语中的意思是“重量”或“磅”。哥伦比亚人可能会将比索俗称为“plata”（意为银）、“billete”（意为票）、“biyuyo”、“lucas”或“marmaja”。

    Learn more about COP

