DOCK.PETR.AMBES AM stock information

DOCK.PETR.AMBES AM is a company listed and traded on the London Stock Exchange under DPAM.PAR.

What is the current performance of DPAM.PAR stock? As of 28-06-2024, the stock price stands at 494 EUR. The market has seen 10 EUR change in the price of a DPAM.PAR share, representing 2.0661% change from the previous close of 484 EUR.



On 28-06-2024 DPAM.PAR stock opened at 494 EUR, reached a high of 494 EUR, and a low of 494 EUR. The adjusted closing price is 494 EUR, while the closing price is 494 EUR. Adjusted close is the closing price after adjustments for all applicable splits and dividend distributions whereas the closing price refers to the last price at which a stock traded during the trading session.



The volume of shares traded yesterday was 6, indicating the level of market activity.



DOCK.PETR.AMBES AM during the last trading day has seen a high of 494 EUR and a low of 494 EUR.

What is the dividend amount of DOCK.PETR.AMBES AM? The dividend amount for DOCK.PETR.AMBES AM is 41.0000. A dividend is a portion of company earnings distributed to some or all of its investors. When owning the right type of shares you might end up receiving payments on a regular basis.

What is the live share price of DOCK.PETR.AMBES AM? When you own a share, you possess a stake – or equity – in a company. The proportion of the company you own is determined by the number of shares you own in relation to the total number of available shares.



That means if you own one share of DOCK.PETR.AMBES AM, you only own a fraction of the company. The share price tells you how much investors believe that fraction of the company is worth.



Owning a piece of DOCK.PETR.AMBES AM is currently worth 494 EUR.



Please keep in mind that stock prices and information may fluctuate throughout the trading day.

