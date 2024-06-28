Deutsche EuroShop AG stock information

Deutsche EuroShop AG is a company listed and traded on the London Stock Exchange under DEQ.FRK.

What is the current performance of DEQ.FRK stock? As of 28-06-2024, the stock price stands at 22.40 EUR. The market has seen 1.50 EUR change in the price of a DEQ.FRK share, representing 7.1770% change from the previous close of 20.90 EUR.



On 28-06-2024 DEQ.FRK stock opened at 21.25 EUR, reached a high of 22.40 EUR, and a low of 21.25 EUR. The adjusted closing price is 22.40 EUR, while the closing price is 22.40 EUR. Adjusted close is the closing price after adjustments for all applicable splits and dividend distributions whereas the closing price refers to the last price at which a stock traded during the trading session.



The volume of shares traded yesterday was 100, indicating the level of market activity.



Deutsche EuroShop AG during the last trading day has seen a high of 22.40 EUR and a low of 21.25 EUR.

What is the live share price of Deutsche EuroShop AG? When you own a share, you possess a stake – or equity – in a company. The proportion of the company you own is determined by the number of shares you own in relation to the total number of available shares.



That means if you own one share of Deutsche EuroShop AG, you only own a fraction of the company. The share price tells you how much investors believe that fraction of the company is worth.



Owning a piece of Deutsche EuroShop AG is currently worth 22.40 EUR.



Please keep in mind that stock prices and information may fluctuate throughout the trading day.

Wise cannot guarantee that the data is accurate or complete, and accepts no responsibility for how it may be used.