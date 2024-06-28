Deutsche Beteiligungs AG stock information

Deutsche Beteiligungs AG is a company listed and traded on the London Stock Exchange under DBAN.DEX.

What is the current performance of DBAN.DEX stock? As of 28-06-2024, the stock price stands at 25.20 EUR. The market has seen -1.80 EUR change in the price of a DBAN.DEX share, representing -6.6667% change from the previous close of 27 EUR.



On 28-06-2024 DBAN.DEX stock opened at 25.40 EUR, reached a high of 25.80 EUR, and a low of 24.60 EUR. The adjusted closing price is 25.20 EUR, while the closing price is 25.20 EUR. Adjusted close is the closing price after adjustments for all applicable splits and dividend distributions whereas the closing price refers to the last price at which a stock traded during the trading session.



The volume of shares traded yesterday was 168971, indicating the level of market activity.



Deutsche Beteiligungs AG during the last trading day has seen a high of 25.80 EUR and a low of 24.60 EUR.

What is the live share price of Deutsche Beteiligungs AG? When you own a share, you possess a stake – or equity – in a company. The proportion of the company you own is determined by the number of shares you own in relation to the total number of available shares.



That means if you own one share of Deutsche Beteiligungs AG, you only own a fraction of the company. The share price tells you how much investors believe that fraction of the company is worth.



Owning a piece of Deutsche Beteiligungs AG is currently worth 25.20 EUR.



Please keep in mind that stock prices and information may fluctuate throughout the trading day.

Wise cannot guarantee that the data is accurate or complete, and accepts no responsibility for how it may be used.