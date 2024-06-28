COMPASS GROUP PLC stock information

COMPASS GROUP PLC is a company listed and traded on the London Stock Exchange under CPG.LON.

What is the current performance of CPG.LON stock? As of 28-06-2024, the stock price stands at 21.60 GBP. The market has seen -0.41 GBP change in the price of a CPG.LON share, representing -1.8628% change from the previous close of 22.01 GBP.



On 28-06-2024 CPG.LON stock opened at 22.12 GBP, reached a high of 22.23 GBP, and a low of 21.54 GBP. The adjusted closing price is 21.60 GBP, while the closing price is 21.60 GBP. Adjusted close is the closing price after adjustments for all applicable splits and dividend distributions whereas the closing price refers to the last price at which a stock traded during the trading session.



The volume of shares traded yesterday was 2786356, indicating the level of market activity.



COMPASS GROUP PLC during the last trading day has seen a high of 22.23 GBP and a low of 21.54 GBP.

What is the dividend amount of COMPASS GROUP PLC? The dividend amount for COMPASS GROUP PLC is 20.7000. A dividend is a portion of company earnings distributed to some or all of its investors. When owning the right type of shares you might end up receiving payments on a regular basis.

What is the live share price of COMPASS GROUP PLC? When you own a share, you possess a stake – or equity – in a company. The proportion of the company you own is determined by the number of shares you own in relation to the total number of available shares.



That means if you own one share of COMPASS GROUP PLC, you only own a fraction of the company. The share price tells you how much investors believe that fraction of the company is worth.



Owning a piece of COMPASS GROUP PLC is currently worth 21.60 GBP.



Please keep in mind that stock prices and information may fluctuate throughout the trading day.

