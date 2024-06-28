COVIVIO stock information

COVIVIO is a company listed and traded on the London Stock Exchange under COV.PAR.

What is the current performance of COV.PAR stock? As of 28-06-2024, the stock price stands at 44.38 EUR. The market has seen -0.42 EUR change in the price of a COV.PAR share, representing -0.9375% change from the previous close of 44.80 EUR.



On 28-06-2024 COV.PAR stock opened at 44.98 EUR, reached a high of 45.22 EUR, and a low of 44.02 EUR. The adjusted closing price is 44.38 EUR, while the closing price is 44.38 EUR. Adjusted close is the closing price after adjustments for all applicable splits and dividend distributions whereas the closing price refers to the last price at which a stock traded during the trading session.



The volume of shares traded yesterday was 110748, indicating the level of market activity.



COVIVIO during the last trading day has seen a high of 45.22 EUR and a low of 44.02 EUR.

What is the live share price of COVIVIO? When you own a share, you possess a stake – or equity – in a company. The proportion of the company you own is determined by the number of shares you own in relation to the total number of available shares.



That means if you own one share of COVIVIO, you only own a fraction of the company. The share price tells you how much investors believe that fraction of the company is worth.



Owning a piece of COVIVIO is currently worth 44.38 EUR.



Please keep in mind that stock prices and information may fluctuate throughout the trading day.

