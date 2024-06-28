CONDURIL stock information

CONDURIL is a company listed and traded on the London Stock Exchange under CDU.LIS.

What is the current performance of CDU.LIS stock? As of 28-06-2024, the stock price stands at 28 EUR. The market has seen 0 EUR change in the price of a CDU.LIS share, representing 0.0000% change from the previous close of 28 EUR.



On 28-06-2024 CDU.LIS stock opened at 28 EUR, reached a high of 28 EUR, and a low of 28 EUR. The adjusted closing price is 28 EUR, while the closing price is 28 EUR. Adjusted close is the closing price after adjustments for all applicable splits and dividend distributions whereas the closing price refers to the last price at which a stock traded during the trading session.



The volume of shares traded yesterday was 25, indicating the level of market activity.



CONDURIL during the last trading day has seen a high of 28 EUR and a low of 28 EUR.

What is the live share price of CONDURIL? When you own a share, you possess a stake – or equity – in a company. The proportion of the company you own is determined by the number of shares you own in relation to the total number of available shares.



That means if you own one share of CONDURIL, you only own a fraction of the company. The share price tells you how much investors believe that fraction of the company is worth.



Owning a piece of CONDURIL is currently worth 28 EUR.



Please keep in mind that stock prices and information may fluctuate throughout the trading day.

