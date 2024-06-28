CHRISTIAN DIOR stock information

CHRISTIAN DIOR is a company listed and traded on the London Stock Exchange under CDI.PAR.

What is the current performance of CDI.PAR stock? As of 28-06-2024, the stock price stands at 671.50 EUR. The market has seen -6 EUR change in the price of a CDI.PAR share, representing -0.8856% change from the previous close of 677.50 EUR.



On 28-06-2024 CDI.PAR stock opened at 677.50 EUR, reached a high of 679.50 EUR, and a low of 669.50 EUR. The adjusted closing price is 671.50 EUR, while the closing price is 671.50 EUR. Adjusted close is the closing price after adjustments for all applicable splits and dividend distributions whereas the closing price refers to the last price at which a stock traded during the trading session.



The volume of shares traded yesterday was 6318, indicating the level of market activity.



CHRISTIAN DIOR during the last trading day has seen a high of 679.50 EUR and a low of 669.50 EUR.

What is the live share price of CHRISTIAN DIOR? When you own a share, you possess a stake – or equity – in a company. The proportion of the company you own is determined by the number of shares you own in relation to the total number of available shares.



That means if you own one share of CHRISTIAN DIOR, you only own a fraction of the company. The share price tells you how much investors believe that fraction of the company is worth.



Owning a piece of CHRISTIAN DIOR is currently worth 671.50 EUR.



Please keep in mind that stock prices and information may fluctuate throughout the trading day.

