BIG YELLOW GROUP PLC stock information

BIG YELLOW GROUP PLC is a company listed and traded on the London Stock Exchange under BYG.LON.

What is the current performance of BYG.LON stock? As of 28-06-2024, the stock price stands at 11.74 GBP. The market has seen 0.04 GBP change in the price of a BYG.LON share, representing 0.3419% change from the previous close of 11.70 GBP.



On 28-06-2024 BYG.LON stock opened at 11.74 GBP, reached a high of 11.85 GBP, and a low of 11.72 GBP. The adjusted closing price is 11.74 GBP, while the closing price is 11.74 GBP. Adjusted close is the closing price after adjustments for all applicable splits and dividend distributions whereas the closing price refers to the last price at which a stock traded during the trading session.



The volume of shares traded yesterday was 221719, indicating the level of market activity.



BIG YELLOW GROUP PLC during the last trading day has seen a high of 11.85 GBP and a low of 11.72 GBP.

What is the live share price of BIG YELLOW GROUP PLC? When you own a share, you possess a stake – or equity – in a company. The proportion of the company you own is determined by the number of shares you own in relation to the total number of available shares.



That means if you own one share of BIG YELLOW GROUP PLC, you only own a fraction of the company. The share price tells you how much investors believe that fraction of the company is worth.



Owning a piece of BIG YELLOW GROUP PLC is currently worth 11.74 GBP.



Please keep in mind that stock prices and information may fluctuate throughout the trading day.

