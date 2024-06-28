BEKAERT stock information

BEKAERT is a company listed and traded on the London Stock Exchange under BEKB.BRU.

What is the current performance of BEKB.BRU stock? As of 28-06-2024, the stock price stands at 39.08 EUR. The market has seen -0.32 EUR change in the price of a BEKB.BRU share, representing -0.8122% change from the previous close of 39.40 EUR.



On 28-06-2024 BEKB.BRU stock opened at 39.40 EUR, reached a high of 39.68 EUR, and a low of 38.80 EUR. The adjusted closing price is 39.08 EUR, while the closing price is 39.08 EUR. Adjusted close is the closing price after adjustments for all applicable splits and dividend distributions whereas the closing price refers to the last price at which a stock traded during the trading session.



The volume of shares traded yesterday was 46600, indicating the level of market activity.



BEKAERT during the last trading day has seen a high of 39.68 EUR and a low of 38.80 EUR.

What is the live share price of BEKAERT? When you own a share, you possess a stake – or equity – in a company. The proportion of the company you own is determined by the number of shares you own in relation to the total number of available shares.



That means if you own one share of BEKAERT, you only own a fraction of the company. The share price tells you how much investors believe that fraction of the company is worth.



Owning a piece of BEKAERT is currently worth 39.08 EUR.



Please keep in mind that stock prices and information may fluctuate throughout the trading day.

Wise cannot guarantee that the data is accurate or complete, and accepts no responsibility for how it may be used.