Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft stock information

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft is a company listed and traded on the London Stock Exchange under BEI.FRK.

What is the current performance of BEI.FRK stock? As of 28-06-2024, the stock price stands at 136.60 EUR. The market has seen -4.80 EUR change in the price of a BEI.FRK share, representing -3.3946% change from the previous close of 141.40 EUR.



On 28-06-2024 BEI.FRK stock opened at 138.40 EUR, reached a high of 138.40 EUR, and a low of 136 EUR. The adjusted closing price is 136.60 EUR, while the closing price is 136.60 EUR. Adjusted close is the closing price after adjustments for all applicable splits and dividend distributions whereas the closing price refers to the last price at which a stock traded during the trading session.



The volume of shares traded yesterday was 92, indicating the level of market activity.



Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft during the last trading day has seen a high of 138.40 EUR and a low of 136 EUR.

What is the live share price of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft? When you own a share, you possess a stake – or equity – in a company. The proportion of the company you own is determined by the number of shares you own in relation to the total number of available shares.



That means if you own one share of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft, you only own a fraction of the company. The share price tells you how much investors believe that fraction of the company is worth.



Owning a piece of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft is currently worth 136.60 EUR.



Please keep in mind that stock prices and information may fluctuate throughout the trading day.

Wise cannot guarantee that the data is accurate or complete, and accepts no responsibility for how it may be used.