BB Biotech AG stock information

BB Biotech AG is a company listed and traded on the London Stock Exchange under BBZA.FRK.

What is the current performance of BBZA.FRK stock? As of 28-06-2024, the stock price stands at 41.55 EUR. The market has seen -0.25 EUR change in the price of a BBZA.FRK share, representing -0.5981% change from the previous close of 41.80 EUR.



On 28-06-2024 BBZA.FRK stock opened at 41.25 EUR, reached a high of 42.05 EUR, and a low of 41.20 EUR. The adjusted closing price is 41.55 EUR, while the closing price is 41.55 EUR. Adjusted close is the closing price after adjustments for all applicable splits and dividend distributions whereas the closing price refers to the last price at which a stock traded during the trading session.



The volume of shares traded yesterday was 1123, indicating the level of market activity.



BB Biotech AG during the last trading day has seen a high of 42.05 EUR and a low of 41.20 EUR.

What is the live share price of BB Biotech AG? When you own a share, you possess a stake – or equity – in a company. The proportion of the company you own is determined by the number of shares you own in relation to the total number of available shares.



That means if you own one share of BB Biotech AG, you only own a fraction of the company. The share price tells you how much investors believe that fraction of the company is worth.



Owning a piece of BB Biotech AG is currently worth 41.55 EUR.



Please keep in mind that stock prices and information may fluctuate throughout the trading day.

Wise cannot guarantee that the data is accurate or complete, and accepts no responsibility for how it may be used.