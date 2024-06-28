BASSAC stock information

BASSAC is a company listed and traded on the London Stock Exchange under BASS.PAR.

What is the current performance of BASS.PAR stock? As of 28-06-2024, the stock price stands at 42.20 EUR. The market has seen -1 EUR change in the price of a BASS.PAR share, representing -2.3148% change from the previous close of 43.20 EUR.



On 28-06-2024 BASS.PAR stock opened at 41.10 EUR, reached a high of 43.10 EUR, and a low of 41.10 EUR. The adjusted closing price is 42.20 EUR, while the closing price is 42.20 EUR. Adjusted close is the closing price after adjustments for all applicable splits and dividend distributions whereas the closing price refers to the last price at which a stock traded during the trading session.



The volume of shares traded yesterday was 39, indicating the level of market activity.



BASSAC during the last trading day has seen a high of 43.10 EUR and a low of 41.10 EUR.

What is the live share price of BASSAC? When you own a share, you possess a stake – or equity – in a company. The proportion of the company you own is determined by the number of shares you own in relation to the total number of available shares.



That means if you own one share of BASSAC, you only own a fraction of the company. The share price tells you how much investors believe that fraction of the company is worth.



Owning a piece of BASSAC is currently worth 42.20 EUR.



Please keep in mind that stock prices and information may fluctuate throughout the trading day.

