ATOSS Software AG is a company listed and traded on the London Stock Exchange under AOF.DEX.

What is the current performance of AOF.DEX stock? As of 28-06-2024, the stock price stands at 112 EUR. The market has seen 0.20 EUR change in the price of a AOF.DEX share, representing 0.1789% change from the previous close of 111.80 EUR.



On 28-06-2024 AOF.DEX stock opened at 112.60 EUR, reached a high of 112.60 EUR, and a low of 109.40 EUR. The adjusted closing price is 112 EUR, while the closing price is 112 EUR. Adjusted close is the closing price after adjustments for all applicable splits and dividend distributions whereas the closing price refers to the last price at which a stock traded during the trading session.



The volume of shares traded yesterday was 8309, indicating the level of market activity.



ATOSS Software AG during the last trading day has seen a high of 112.60 EUR and a low of 109.40 EUR.

What is the live share price of ATOSS Software AG? When you own a share, you possess a stake – or equity – in a company. The proportion of the company you own is determined by the number of shares you own in relation to the total number of available shares.



That means if you own one share of ATOSS Software AG, you only own a fraction of the company. The share price tells you how much investors believe that fraction of the company is worth.



Owning a piece of ATOSS Software AG is currently worth 112 EUR.



Please keep in mind that stock prices and information may fluctuate throughout the trading day.

