Allianz SE VNA O.N. stock information

Allianz SE VNA O.N. is a company listed and traded on the London Stock Exchange under ALV.DEX.

What is the current performance of ALV.DEX stock? As of 28-06-2024, the stock price stands at 259.50 EUR. The market has seen 0.10 EUR change in the price of a ALV.DEX share, representing 0.0386% change from the previous close of 259.40 EUR.



On 28-06-2024 ALV.DEX stock opened at 261 EUR, reached a high of 262.30 EUR, and a low of 258.40 EUR. The adjusted closing price is 259.50 EUR, while the closing price is 259.50 EUR. Adjusted close is the closing price after adjustments for all applicable splits and dividend distributions whereas the closing price refers to the last price at which a stock traded during the trading session.



The volume of shares traded yesterday was 720359, indicating the level of market activity.



Allianz SE VNA O.N. during the last trading day has seen a high of 262.30 EUR and a low of 258.40 EUR.

What is the live share price of Allianz SE VNA O.N.? When you own a share, you possess a stake – or equity – in a company. The proportion of the company you own is determined by the number of shares you own in relation to the total number of available shares.



That means if you own one share of Allianz SE VNA O.N., you only own a fraction of the company. The share price tells you how much investors believe that fraction of the company is worth.



Owning a piece of Allianz SE VNA O.N. is currently worth 259.50 EUR.



Please keep in mind that stock prices and information may fluctuate throughout the trading day.

