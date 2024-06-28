ASHTEAD GROUP PLC stock information

ASHTEAD GROUP PLC is a company listed and traded on the London Stock Exchange under AHT.LON.

What is the current performance of AHT.LON stock? As of 28-06-2024, the stock price stands at 52.82 GBP. The market has seen 0.28 GBP change in the price of a AHT.LON share, representing 0.5329% change from the previous close of 52.54 GBP.



On 28-06-2024 AHT.LON stock opened at 52.84 GBP, reached a high of 53.16 GBP, and a low of 52.26 GBP. The adjusted closing price is 52.82 GBP, while the closing price is 52.82 GBP. Adjusted close is the closing price after adjustments for all applicable splits and dividend distributions whereas the closing price refers to the last price at which a stock traded during the trading session.



The volume of shares traded yesterday was 628608, indicating the level of market activity.



ASHTEAD GROUP PLC during the last trading day has seen a high of 53.16 GBP and a low of 52.26 GBP.

What is the live share price of ASHTEAD GROUP PLC? When you own a share, you possess a stake – or equity – in a company. The proportion of the company you own is determined by the number of shares you own in relation to the total number of available shares.



That means if you own one share of ASHTEAD GROUP PLC, you only own a fraction of the company. The share price tells you how much investors believe that fraction of the company is worth.



Owning a piece of ASHTEAD GROUP PLC is currently worth 52.82 GBP.



Please keep in mind that stock prices and information may fluctuate throughout the trading day.

