ACCOR stock information

ACCOR is a company listed and traded on the London Stock Exchange under AC.PAR.

What is the current performance of AC.PAR stock? As of 28-06-2024, the stock price stands at 38.30 EUR. The market has seen -0.21 EUR change in the price of a AC.PAR share, representing -0.5453% change from the previous close of 38.51 EUR.



On 28-06-2024 AC.PAR stock opened at 38.62 EUR, reached a high of 38.62 EUR, and a low of 38.01 EUR. The adjusted closing price is 38.30 EUR, while the closing price is 38.30 EUR. Adjusted close is the closing price after adjustments for all applicable splits and dividend distributions whereas the closing price refers to the last price at which a stock traded during the trading session.



The volume of shares traded yesterday was 765186, indicating the level of market activity.



ACCOR during the last trading day has seen a high of 38.62 EUR and a low of 38.01 EUR.

What is the dividend amount of ACCOR? The dividend amount for ACCOR is 1.1800. A dividend is a portion of company earnings distributed to some or all of its investors. When owning the right type of shares you might end up receiving payments on a regular basis.

What is the live share price of ACCOR? When you own a share, you possess a stake – or equity – in a company. The proportion of the company you own is determined by the number of shares you own in relation to the total number of available shares.



That means if you own one share of ACCOR, you only own a fraction of the company. The share price tells you how much investors believe that fraction of the company is worth.



Owning a piece of ACCOR is currently worth 38.30 EUR.



