TD Bank Routing Number
Using a TD Bank account in the US to send or receive a domestic or international wire transfer? Make sure your payment arrives by using the right routing number.
Find a Routing Number
Search for a bank name or enter a routing number to check it is valid.
- 2.49 USD
- 3.77 USDOur fee
- –6.26 USDTotal fees
- =993.74 USDTotal amount we’ll convert
- ×
See if you can save when sending money to the US.
International payments can be expensive and slow. With many providers hiding fees in their exchange rate.
Check how much an international transfer costs with Wise using our calculator.
We use the mid-market rate and show fees upfront, so you’ll know exactly how much it’ll cost before you hit send.Wise supports international money transfers to 160 countries in 40 currencies.
Other TD Bank routing numbers
Browse other TD Bank routing numbers for TD Bank.
011103093
P.O. BOX 1377, LEWISTON, ME, 04240
011202910
140 MILL STREET, LEWISTON, ME, 04240
011302933
P.O. BOX 1377, LEWISTON, ME, 04240
011303123
P.O. BOX 1377, LEWISTON, ME, 04240
011305749
P.O. BOX 1377, LEWISTON, ME, 04240
011400071
P.O. BOX 1377, LEWISTON, ME, 04240
011401148
P.O. BOX 1377, LEWISTON, ME, 04240
011401957
P.O. BOX 1377, LEWISTON, ME, 04240
011600033
P.O. BOX 1377, LEWISTON, ME, 04240
011600525
P.O. BOX 1377, LEWISTON, ME, 04240
011600570
P.O. BOX 1377, LEWISTON, ME, 04240
021101425
P.O. BOX 1377, LEWISTON, MA, 04240
021200957
P.O. BOX 1377, LEWISTON, ME, 04240
021201503
P.O. BOX 1377, LEWISTON, ME, 04240
021205871
P.O. BOX 1377, LEWISTON, ME, 04240
021207138
P.O. BOX 1377, LEWISTON, ME, 04240
021207167
P.O. BOX 1377, LEWISTON, ME, 04240
021207206
P.O. BOX 1377, LEWISTON, ME, 04240
021207413
P.O. BOX 1377, LEWISTON, ME, 04240
021302567
P.O. BOX 1377, LEWISTON, ME, 04240
021307708
P.O. BOX 1377, LEWISTON, ME, 04240
026003243
PO BOX 1377, LEWISTON, ME, 04240
026012894
P.O. BOX 1377, LEWISTON, ME, 04240
026013673
P.O. BOX 1377, LEWISTON, ME, 04240
026014193
TWO PORTLAND SQUARE, PORTLAND, ME, 04101
031101017
P.O. BOX 1377, LEWISTON, ME, 04240
031201328
P.O. BOX 1377, LEWISTON, ME, 04240
031201360
PO BOX 1377, LEWISTON, ME, 04240
031207801
PO BOX 1377, LEWISTON, ME, 04240
031901482
PO BOX 1377, LEWISTON, ME, 04240
036001808
PO BOX 1377, LEWISTON, ME, 04240
053201885
2035 LIMESTONE RD, WILMINGTON, DE, 19808
053902197
2035 LIMESTONE RD, WILMINGTON, DE, 19808
054001725
P.O. BOX 1377, LEWISTON, ME, 04240
056009262
P.O. BOX 1377, LEWISTON, ME, 04240
063112809
P.O. BOX 1377, LEWISTON, ME, 04240
063113772
2035 LIMESTONE RD, WILMINGTON, DE, 19808
063115631
P.O. BOX 1377, LEWISTON, ME, 04240
067011142
P.O. BOX 1377, LEWISTON, ME, 04240
067014822
P.O. BOX 1377, LEWISTON, ME, 04240
063113442
P O BOX 1377, LEWISTON, ME, 04240
211174123
PO BOX 1377, LEWISTON, ME, 04240
211174233
PO BOX 1377, LEWISTON, ME, 04240
211274450
PO BOX 1377, LEWISTON, ME, 04240
211370095
PO BOX 1377, LEWISTON, ME, 04240
211370477
PO BOX 1377, LEWISTON, ME, 04240
211370493
PO BOX 1377, LEWISTON, ME, 04240
211370545
PO BOX 1377, LEWISTON, ME, 04240
211370587
PO BOX 1377, LEWISTON, ME, 04240
211371638
PO BOX 1377, LEWISTON, ME, 04240
211372187
PO BOX 1377, LEWISTON, MA, 04240
253272478
2035 LIMESTONE RD, WILMINGTON, DE, 19808
263170175
P.O. BOX 1377, LEWISTON, ME, 04240
031101266
WILMINGTON, DE
031101347
WILMINGTON, DE
Where is a routing number on a check?
Your bank routing number can be found at the bottom left corner of a check. Here’s how to find your routing number and account number on any check issued by your bank.
How to find your routing number onlineHere are some of the ways to find your number online:
- On this website – We've listed routing numbers for some of the biggest banks in the US.
- Online banking – You’ll be able to get your bank's routing number by logging into online banking.
- Check or statement – bank-issued check or bank statement.
- Fedwire – You can look up your routing number on the official website of the Federal Reserve.
Routing numbers, SWIFT codes, BIC and IBANs – what’s the difference?
You’ll need a few details to send or receive a wire transfer – either here in the US or internationally.
Routing numbers help identify banks when processing domestic ACH payments or wire transfers. But only in the United States. You don't need one to make a payment to your friend in France, for example.
SWIFT codes, like routing numbers, also identify banks and financial institutions. This time for international payments. They're sometimes known as BIC codes (Bank Identification Codes)
IBANs (international bank account numbers) identify individual bank accounts. They're issued by many banks in Europe, but banks elsewhere in the world are starting to adopt them as well.