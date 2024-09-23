031207801 TD BANK, NA Routing Number
031207801 is a routing number used for TD BANK, NA in ME. This routing number supports ACH transfers.
|Routing Number
|031207801
|Bank
|TD BANK, NA
|ACH Transfer
|Yes
|Wire Transfer
|No
031207801 TD BANK, NA Routing Number
031207801 is a routing number used for TD BANK, NA in ME. This routing number supports ACH transfers.
|Routing Number
|031207801
|Bank
|TD BANK, NA
|ACH Transfer
|Yes
|Wire Transfer
|No
- 2.49 USD
- 3.77 USDOur fee
- –6.26 USDTotal fees
- =993.74 USDTotal amount we’ll convert
- ×
See if you can save when sending money to the US.
International payments can be expensive and slow. With many providers hiding fees in their exchange rate.
Check how much an international transfer costs with Wise using our calculator.
We use the mid-market rate and show fees upfront, so you’ll know exactly how much it’ll cost before you hit send.Wise supports international money transfers to 160 countries in 40 currencies.
ACH vs Wire transfers
Confused about ACH transfers and wire transfers? Both methods electronically move money, but they differ in speed and cost.
ACH (Automated Clearing House) transfers are like sending a check electronically. They take a few business days to complete as they go through a central network for verification. The upside? They're generally free or very low-cost. Perfect for regular bill payments or direct deposits.
Wire transfers, on the other hand, are speedier. They zip directly between banks, often on the same business day, sometimes even instantly. But for this privilege, you'll pay a fee, typically ranging from $25 to $50. So, wire transfers are ideal for urgent transactions or international transfers that ACH can't handle.
Other TD BANK, NA routing numbers
011103093
011202910
011302933
011303123
011305749
011400071
011401148
011401957
011600033
011600525
011600570
021101425
021200957
021201503
021205871
021207138
021207167
021207206
021207413
021302567
021307708
026003243
026012894
026013673
026014193
031101017
031201328
031201360
031207801
031901482
036001808
053201885
053902197
054001725
056009262
063112809
063113772
063115631
067011142
067014822
063113442
211174123
211174233
211274450
211370095
211370477
211370493
211370545
211370587
211371638
211372187
253272478
263170175
031101266
031101347
Where is a routing number on a check?
How to find your routing number onlineHere are some of the ways to find your number online:
- On this website – We've listed routing numbers for some of the biggest banks in the US.
- Online banking – You’ll be able to get your bank's routing number by logging into online banking.
- Check or statement – bank-issued check or bank statement.
- Fedwire – You can look up your routing number on the official website of the Federal Reserve.