026012894 TD BANK NA Routing Number

026012894 is a routing number used for TD BANK NA in ME.

Routing Number026012894
BankTD BANK NA

ACH vs Wire transfers

Confused about ACH transfers and wire transfers? Both methods electronically move money, but they differ in speed and cost.

ACH (Automated Clearing House) transfers are like sending a check electronically. They take a few business days to complete as they go through a central network for verification. The upside? They're generally free or very low-cost. Perfect for regular bill payments or direct deposits.

Wire transfers, on the other hand, are speedier. They zip directly between banks, often on the same business day, sometimes even instantly. But for this privilege, you'll pay a fee, typically ranging from $25 to $50. So, wire transfers are ideal for urgent transactions or international transfers that ACH can't handle.

011103093

P.O. BOX 1377, LEWISTON, ME, 04240

011202910

140 MILL STREET, LEWISTON, ME, 04240

011302933

P.O. BOX 1377, LEWISTON, ME, 04240

011303123

P.O. BOX 1377, LEWISTON, ME, 04240

011305749

P.O. BOX 1377, LEWISTON, ME, 04240

011400071

P.O. BOX 1377, LEWISTON, ME, 04240

011401148

P.O. BOX 1377, LEWISTON, ME, 04240

011401957

P.O. BOX 1377, LEWISTON, ME, 04240

011600033

P.O. BOX 1377, LEWISTON, ME, 04240

011600525

P.O. BOX 1377, LEWISTON, ME, 04240

011600570

P.O. BOX 1377, LEWISTON, ME, 04240

021101425

P.O. BOX 1377, LEWISTON, MA, 04240

021200957

P.O. BOX 1377, LEWISTON, ME, 04240

021201503

P.O. BOX 1377, LEWISTON, ME, 04240

021205871

P.O. BOX 1377, LEWISTON, ME, 04240

021207138

P.O. BOX 1377, LEWISTON, ME, 04240

021207167

P.O. BOX 1377, LEWISTON, ME, 04240

021207206

P.O. BOX 1377, LEWISTON, ME, 04240

021207413

P.O. BOX 1377, LEWISTON, ME, 04240

021302567

P.O. BOX 1377, LEWISTON, ME, 04240

021307708

P.O. BOX 1377, LEWISTON, ME, 04240

026003243

PO BOX 1377, LEWISTON, ME, 04240

026012894

P.O. BOX 1377, LEWISTON, ME, 04240

026013673

P.O. BOX 1377, LEWISTON, ME, 04240

026014193

TWO PORTLAND SQUARE, PORTLAND, ME, 04101

031101017

P.O. BOX 1377, LEWISTON, ME, 04240

031201328

P.O. BOX 1377, LEWISTON, ME, 04240

031201360

PO BOX 1377, LEWISTON, ME, 04240

031207801

PO BOX 1377, LEWISTON, ME, 04240

031901482

PO BOX 1377, LEWISTON, ME, 04240

036001808

PO BOX 1377, LEWISTON, ME, 04240

053201885

2035 LIMESTONE RD, WILMINGTON, DE, 19808

053902197

2035 LIMESTONE RD, WILMINGTON, DE, 19808

054001725

P.O. BOX 1377, LEWISTON, ME, 04240

056009262

P.O. BOX 1377, LEWISTON, ME, 04240

063112809

P.O. BOX 1377, LEWISTON, ME, 04240

063113772

2035 LIMESTONE RD, WILMINGTON, DE, 19808

063115631

P.O. BOX 1377, LEWISTON, ME, 04240

067011142

P.O. BOX 1377, LEWISTON, ME, 04240

067014822

P.O. BOX 1377, LEWISTON, ME, 04240

063113442

P O BOX 1377, LEWISTON, ME, 04240

211174123

PO BOX 1377, LEWISTON, ME, 04240

211174233

PO BOX 1377, LEWISTON, ME, 04240

211274450

PO BOX 1377, LEWISTON, ME, 04240

211370095

PO BOX 1377, LEWISTON, ME, 04240

211370477

PO BOX 1377, LEWISTON, ME, 04240

211370493

PO BOX 1377, LEWISTON, ME, 04240

211370545

PO BOX 1377, LEWISTON, ME, 04240

211370587

PO BOX 1377, LEWISTON, ME, 04240

211371638

PO BOX 1377, LEWISTON, ME, 04240

211372187

PO BOX 1377, LEWISTON, MA, 04240

253272478

2035 LIMESTONE RD, WILMINGTON, DE, 19808

263170175

P.O. BOX 1377, LEWISTON, ME, 04240

031101266

WILMINGTON, DE

031101347

WILMINGTON, DE

NRTHUS33XXX

6000 ATRIUM WAY, MOUNT LAUREL, NJ, 08054

NRTHUS33

6000 ATRIUM WAY, MOUNT LAUREL, NJ, 08054

Where is a routing number on a check?

Your bank routing number can be found at the bottom left corner of a check. Here’s how to find your routing number and account number on any check issued by your bank.
Routing number on a check
Routing number online

How to find your routing number online

Here are some of the ways to find your number online:
  1. On this website – We've listed routing numbers for some of the biggest banks in the US.
  2. Online banking – You’ll be able to get your bank's routing number by logging into online banking.
  3. Check or statement – bank-issued check or bank statement.
  4. Fedwire – You can look up your routing number on the official website of the Federal Reserve.
To make sure the bank can process your payment securely and quickly, you should always check routing numbers – including numbers on this page – with your bank or your recipient.

Routing numbers, SWIFT codes, BIC and IBANs – what’s the difference?

You’ll need a few details to send or receive a wire transfer – either here in the US or internationally.
Routing numbers help identify banks when processing domestic ACH payments or wire transfers. But only in the United States. You don't need one to make a payment to your friend in France, for example.
SWIFT codes, like routing numbers, also identify banks and financial institutions. This time for international payments. They're sometimes known as BIC codes (Bank Identification Codes)
IBANs (international bank account numbers) identify individual bank accounts. They're issued by many banks in Europe, but banks elsewhere in the world are starting to adopt them as well.
Find Swift Codes