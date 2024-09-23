Citibank Routing Number
Using a Citibank account in the US to send or receive a domestic or international wire transfer? Make sure your payment arrives by using the right routing number.
See if you can save when sending money to the US.
International payments can be expensive and slow. With many providers hiding fees in their exchange rate.
Check how much an international transfer costs with Wise using our calculator.
We use the mid-market rate and show fees upfront, so you’ll know exactly how much it’ll cost before you hit send.Wise supports international money transfers to 160 countries in 40 currencies.
Other Citibank routing numbers
Browse other Citibank routing numbers for Citibank.
021000089
388 Greenwich Street New York, New York, NY, 10013
021001486
ONE PENN'S WAY, NEW CASTLE, DE, 19720
021272655
ONE PENN'S WAY, NEW CASTLE, DE, 19720
021308176
111 SYLVAN AVENUE, ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, NJ, 07632
021502040
SUITE 600, SAN JUAN, PR, 00918
022000868
ONE PENN'S WAY, NEW CASTLE, DE, 19720
022309239
111 SYLVAN AVENUE, ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, NJ, 07632
022310422
111 SYLVAN AVENUE, ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, NJ, 07632
026009645
111 SYLVAN AVENUE, ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, NJ, 07632
026011882
111 SYLVAN AVENUE, ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, NJ, 07632
028000082
ONE PENN'S WAY, NEW CASTLE, DE, 19720
028001489
111 SYLVAN AVENUE, ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, NJ, 07632
031100209
ONE PENNS WAY, NEW CASTLE, DE, 19720
031100908
701 E 60TH STREET, NORTH, SIOUX FALLS, SD, 57104
052002166
111 SYLVAN AVENUE, ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, NJ, 07632
067004764
ONE PENN'S WAY, NEW CASTLE, DE, 19720
067011993
8750 DORAL BLVD, MIAMI, FL, 33178
321070104
SUITE 2340, CHICAGO, IL, 60606
271971777
111 SYLVAN AVENUE, ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, NJ, 07632
322270055
111 SILVAN AVENUE, ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, NJ, 07632
091408983
701 E 60TH ST NORTH, SIOUX FALLS, SD, 57104
091409571
1 PENNS WAY, NEW CASTLE, DE, 19720
091409681
1 PENNS WAY, NEW CASTLE, DE, 19720
091409704
1 PENNS WAY, NEW CASTLE, DE, 19720
091409717
1 PENNS WAY, NEW CASTLE, DE, 19720
111901962
111 SYLVAN AVENUE, ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, NJ, 07632
111909867
111 SYLVAN AVENUE, ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, NJ, 07632
111915686
111 SYLVAN AVENUE, ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, NJ, 07632
113102329
111 SYLVAN AVENUE, ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, NJ, 07632
113193532
ONE PENN'S WAY, NEW CASTLE, DE, 19720
121405034
402 E. MARINE DR., HAGATNA, GU, 96910
122233645
PO BOX 30886, LOS ANGELES, CA, 90030
122401710
1 PENNS WAY, NEW CASTLE, DE, 19720
122402159
1 PENNS WAY, NEW CASTLE, DE, 19720
221172610
1 PENNS WAY, NEW CASTLE, DE, 19720
226070238
111 SYLVAN AVENUE, ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, NJ, 07632
254070116
111 SYLVAN AVE, ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, NJ, 07632
266086554
ONE PENN'S WAY, NEW CASTLE, DE, 19720
271070801
ONE PENN'S WAY, NEW CASTLE, DE, 19720
271071402
111 SYLVAN AVENUE, ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, NJ, 07632
271970066
111 SYLVAN AVE, ENGLEWOOD CLIFF, NJ, 07632
271970312
1 PENNS WAY, NEW CASTLE, DE, 19720
271972064
11800 SPECTRUM CENTER DR, RESTON, VA, 20190
CITIUS33
111 WALL STREET, NEW YORK, NY, 10043
066007720
MIAMI, FL
311972652
111 SYLVAN AVENUE, ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, NJ, 07632
321070007
ONE PENN'S WAY, NEW CASTLE, DE, 19720
321171184
ONE PENN'S WAY, NEW CASTLE, DE, 19720
322070019
111 SILVAN AVENUE, ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, NJ, 07632
322271724
ONE PENN'S WAY, NEW CASTLE, DE, 19720
Where is a routing number on a check?
Your bank routing number can be found at the bottom left corner of a check. Here’s how to find your routing number and account number on any check issued by your bank.
How to find your routing number onlineHere are some of the ways to find your number online:
- On this website – We've listed routing numbers for some of the biggest banks in the US.
- Online banking – You’ll be able to get your bank's routing number by logging into online banking.
- Check or statement – bank-issued check or bank statement.
- Fedwire – You can look up your routing number on the official website of the Federal Reserve.
Routing numbers, SWIFT codes, BIC and IBANs – what’s the difference?
You’ll need a few details to send or receive a wire transfer – either here in the US or internationally.
Routing numbers help identify banks when processing domestic ACH payments or wire transfers. But only in the United States. You don't need one to make a payment to your friend in France, for example.
SWIFT codes, like routing numbers, also identify banks and financial institutions. This time for international payments. They're sometimes known as BIC codes (Bank Identification Codes)
IBANs (international bank account numbers) identify individual bank accounts. They're issued by many banks in Europe, but banks elsewhere in the world are starting to adopt them as well.