091409704 CITIBANK NA Routing Number

091409704 is a routing number used for CITIBANK NA in DE. This routing number supports ACH transfers.

Routing Number091409704
BankCITIBANK NA
ACH TransferYes
Wire TransferNo

ACH vs Wire transfers

Confused about ACH transfers and wire transfers? Both methods electronically move money, but they differ in speed and cost.

ACH (Automated Clearing House) transfers are like sending a check electronically. They take a few business days to complete as they go through a central network for verification. The upside? They're generally free or very low-cost. Perfect for regular bill payments or direct deposits.

Wire transfers, on the other hand, are speedier. They zip directly between banks, often on the same business day, sometimes even instantly. But for this privilege, you'll pay a fee, typically ranging from $25 to $50. So, wire transfers are ideal for urgent transactions or international transfers that ACH can't handle.

091409704 doesn’t support Wire transfers
091409704 supports ACH transfers

Other CITIBANK NA routing numbers

Browse other CITIBANK NA routing numbers for CITIBANK NA.

021000089

388 Greenwich Street New York, New York, NY, 10013

021001486

ONE PENN'S WAY, NEW CASTLE, DE, 19720

021272655

ONE PENN'S WAY, NEW CASTLE, DE, 19720

021308176

111 SYLVAN AVENUE, ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, NJ, 07632

021502040

SUITE 600, SAN JUAN, PR, 00918

022000868

ONE PENN'S WAY, NEW CASTLE, DE, 19720

022309239

111 SYLVAN AVENUE, ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, NJ, 07632

022310422

111 SYLVAN AVENUE, ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, NJ, 07632

026009645

111 SYLVAN AVENUE, ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, NJ, 07632

026011882

111 SYLVAN AVENUE, ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, NJ, 07632

028000082

ONE PENN'S WAY, NEW CASTLE, DE, 19720

028001489

111 SYLVAN AVENUE, ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, NJ, 07632

031100209

ONE PENNS WAY, NEW CASTLE, DE, 19720

031100908

701 E 60TH STREET, NORTH, SIOUX FALLS, SD, 57104

052002166

111 SYLVAN AVENUE, ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, NJ, 07632

067004764

ONE PENN'S WAY, NEW CASTLE, DE, 19720

067011993

8750 DORAL BLVD, MIAMI, FL, 33178

321070104

SUITE 2340, CHICAGO, IL, 60606

271971777

111 SYLVAN AVENUE, ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, NJ, 07632

322270055

111 SILVAN AVENUE, ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, NJ, 07632

091408983

701 E 60TH ST NORTH, SIOUX FALLS, SD, 57104

091409571

1 PENNS WAY, NEW CASTLE, DE, 19720

091409681

1 PENNS WAY, NEW CASTLE, DE, 19720

091409704

1 PENNS WAY, NEW CASTLE, DE, 19720

091409717

1 PENNS WAY, NEW CASTLE, DE, 19720

111901962

111 SYLVAN AVENUE, ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, NJ, 07632

111909867

111 SYLVAN AVENUE, ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, NJ, 07632

111915686

111 SYLVAN AVENUE, ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, NJ, 07632

113102329

111 SYLVAN AVENUE, ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, NJ, 07632

113193532

ONE PENN'S WAY, NEW CASTLE, DE, 19720

121405034

402 E. MARINE DR., HAGATNA, GU, 96910

122233645

PO BOX 30886, LOS ANGELES, CA, 90030

122401710

1 PENNS WAY, NEW CASTLE, DE, 19720

122402159

1 PENNS WAY, NEW CASTLE, DE, 19720

221172610

1 PENNS WAY, NEW CASTLE, DE, 19720

226070238

111 SYLVAN AVENUE, ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, NJ, 07632

254070116

111 SYLVAN AVE, ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, NJ, 07632

266086554

ONE PENN'S WAY, NEW CASTLE, DE, 19720

271070801

ONE PENN'S WAY, NEW CASTLE, DE, 19720

271071402

111 SYLVAN AVENUE, ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, NJ, 07632

271970066

111 SYLVAN AVE, ENGLEWOOD CLIFF, NJ, 07632

271970312

1 PENNS WAY, NEW CASTLE, DE, 19720

271972064

11800 SPECTRUM CENTER DR, RESTON, VA, 20190

CITIUS33

111 WALL STREET, NEW YORK, NY, 10043

066007720

MIAMI, FL

311972652

111 SYLVAN AVENUE, ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, NJ, 07632

321070007

ONE PENN'S WAY, NEW CASTLE, DE, 19720

321171184

ONE PENN'S WAY, NEW CASTLE, DE, 19720

322070019

111 SILVAN AVENUE, ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, NJ, 07632

322271724

ONE PENN'S WAY, NEW CASTLE, DE, 19720

322271779

111 SILVAN AVENUE, ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, NJ, 07632

CITIUS33ADR

11 WALL STREET, New York, US, 10005

Where is a routing number on a check?

Your bank routing number can be found at the bottom left corner of a check. Here’s how to find your routing number and account number on any check issued by your bank.
Routing number on a check
Routing number online

How to find your routing number online

Here are some of the ways to find your number online:
  1. On this website – We've listed routing numbers for some of the biggest banks in the US.
  2. Online banking – You’ll be able to get your bank's routing number by logging into online banking.
  3. Check or statement – bank-issued check or bank statement.
  4. Fedwire – You can look up your routing number on the official website of the Federal Reserve.
To make sure the bank can process your payment securely and quickly, you should always check routing numbers – including numbers on this page – with your bank or your recipient.

Routing numbers, SWIFT codes, BIC and IBANs – what’s the difference?

You’ll need a few details to send or receive a wire transfer – either here in the US or internationally.
Routing numbers help identify banks when processing domestic ACH payments or wire transfers. But only in the United States. You don't need one to make a payment to your friend in France, for example.
SWIFT codes, like routing numbers, also identify banks and financial institutions. This time for international payments. They're sometimes known as BIC codes (Bank Identification Codes)
IBANs (international bank account numbers) identify individual bank accounts. They're issued by many banks in Europe, but banks elsewhere in the world are starting to adopt them as well.
