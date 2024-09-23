067004764 CITIBANK Routing Number
067004764 is a routing number used for CITIBANK in DE. This routing number supports ACH transfers.
|Routing Number
|067004764
|Bank
|CITIBANK
|ACH Transfer
|Yes
|Wire Transfer
|No
ACH vs Wire transfers
Confused about ACH transfers and wire transfers? Both methods electronically move money, but they differ in speed and cost.
ACH (Automated Clearing House) transfers are like sending a check electronically. They take a few business days to complete as they go through a central network for verification. The upside? They're generally free or very low-cost. Perfect for regular bill payments or direct deposits.
Wire transfers, on the other hand, are speedier. They zip directly between banks, often on the same business day, sometimes even instantly. But for this privilege, you'll pay a fee, typically ranging from $25 to $50. So, wire transfers are ideal for urgent transactions or international transfers that ACH can't handle.
Other CITIBANK routing numbers
021000089
021001486
021272655
021308176
021502040
022000868
022309239
022310422
026009645
026011882
028000082
028001489
031100209
031100908
052002166
067004764
067011993
321070104
271971777
322270055
091408983
091409571
091409681
091409704
091409717
111901962
111909867
111915686
113102329
113193532
121405034
122233645
122401710
122402159
221172610
226070238
254070116
266086554
271070801
271071402
271970066
271970312
271972064
CITIUS33
066007720
311972652
321070007
321171184
322070019
322271724
Where is a routing number on a check?
How to find your routing number onlineHere are some of the ways to find your number online:
- On this website – We've listed routing numbers for some of the biggest banks in the US.
- Online banking – You’ll be able to get your bank's routing number by logging into online banking.
- Check or statement – bank-issued check or bank statement.
- Fedwire – You can look up your routing number on the official website of the Federal Reserve.