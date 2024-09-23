083907382 FIRST UNITED BANK OF HOPKINS CO, INC Routing Number
083907382 is a routing number used for FIRST UNITED BANK OF HOPKINS CO, INC in KY. This routing number supports ACH transfers.
|Routing Number
|083907382
|Bank
|FIRST UNITED BANK OF HOPKINS CO, INC
|ACH Transfer
|Yes
|Wire Transfer
|No
083907382 FIRST UNITED BANK OF HOPKINS CO, INC Routing Number
083907382 is a routing number used for FIRST UNITED BANK OF HOPKINS CO, INC in KY. This routing number supports ACH transfers.
|Routing Number
|083907382
|Bank
|FIRST UNITED BANK OF HOPKINS CO, INC
|ACH Transfer
|Yes
|Wire Transfer
|No
- 2.49 USD
- 3.77 USDOur fee
- –6.26 USDTotal fees
- =993.74 USDTotal amount we’ll convert
- ×
See if you can save when sending money to the US.
International payments can be expensive and slow. With many providers hiding fees in their exchange rate.
Check how much an international transfer costs with Wise using our calculator.
We use the mid-market rate and show fees upfront, so you’ll know exactly how much it’ll cost before you hit send.Wise supports international money transfers to 160 countries in 40 currencies.
ACH vs Wire transfers
Confused about ACH transfers and wire transfers? Both methods electronically move money, but they differ in speed and cost.
ACH (Automated Clearing House) transfers are like sending a check electronically. They take a few business days to complete as they go through a central network for verification. The upside? They're generally free or very low-cost. Perfect for regular bill payments or direct deposits.
Wire transfers, on the other hand, are speedier. They zip directly between banks, often on the same business day, sometimes even instantly. But for this privilege, you'll pay a fee, typically ranging from $25 to $50. So, wire transfers are ideal for urgent transactions or international transfers that ACH can't handle.
Other FIRST UNITED BANK OF HOPKINS CO, INC routing numbers
051500481
043400052
043316942
051504500
051502625
051501642
051501545
057004680
051504623
243474325
011001276
026007906
036002810
044002051
051405324
051405405
051406909
051408923
051409087
051409168
051409207
051503161
051900395
052100699
052100932
052100987
053112424
053112602
053201953
053202062
053202350
053208079
054001534
054001550
054001628
054001712
055001711
056003158
056003174
056004445
056004623
056005169
056005253
056005376
056008849
061102138
061102617
061104204
061107515
061119477
061120437
061120505
062102098
062102399
053208192
067006762
073902287
322070598
322070239
073908728
073918608
073921433
073921611
073922843
081905289
082974471
083902507
083907382
091001322
091301132
101115030
103100881
103109125
103113056
111302545
111308727
111310294
111311798
111317860
111320679
111322745
111901645
111911321
111925061
112024437
252071861
253171621
255071444
255072278
282974161
Where is a routing number on a check?
How to find your routing number onlineHere are some of the ways to find your number online:
- On this website – We've listed routing numbers for some of the biggest banks in the US.
- Online banking – You’ll be able to get your bank's routing number by logging into online banking.
- Check or statement – bank-issued check or bank statement.
- Fedwire – You can look up your routing number on the official website of the Federal Reserve.